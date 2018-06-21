Telly stars are no less than Bollywood celebrities when it comes to Fashion. Recently, Gold Awards were held in Mumbai and the event was a gala affair. The award show is organized yearly to give honour to the artists and their hard work that continues to the television industry. In the event, Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Harshad Chopda, Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and many others marked their presence. These celebrities also left their fashion imprint on the Red carpet and in the Award Show also they showed up really well.

Some of the celebrities glammed the event with their commendable dresses, while some disappointed with their wrong outfit selection:

So here is the list of Best and Worst dressed celebrities :

Hina Khan

Do you agree with us that after Hina bagged a film, her fashion styling is day by day getting better? Though we feel it did! Just look at Hina’s outfit it looks so ravishing, the white embellished feathered gown is just over the top. Heavy earrings and neatly gelled up hair back, made us remember Deepika’s Star Awards look. Really Hina looks no less than a Diva in this whole ensemble.

Jennifer Winget

This dusky beauty donned a stunning ruffled saree and the classy blouse just enhanced the look. Her makeup was perfect but the stilettoes she teamed up looks a little off with the outfit and also heavy curls made her look a heavycon according to the event.

Divyanka Tripathi

We loved Divyanka clean outfit. It looks like it was inspired by a fairytale. After Katrina, if anybody from the industry can go for the Barbie ramp walk it is Diyanaka. She wore a Pink off-shoulder gown and played safe with this outfit.

Nia Sharma

Nia got featured in the World’s sexy women list and hands down she proved that in the award function. For the function, Nia wore a sheer white outfit and added bun on the top. She looked stunning AF in the attire.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha wore a gown, which did not fit her. Apart from the fit, the colour and the cut of the dress was also very out of trend. Her makeup and hairstyle that she donned added more woes to the look. This attire for sure is a big no for the event.

Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh tried experimenting with orange colour. Well, the colour worked well for her but the entire look just left us to think that there is something missing. The reason for the unfinished look can be the messy braid that she styled.

Anita Hassanandini

Anita is one of the most glamorously dressed celebrities on the list. She looked so sexy in the patterned Gown and the neatly tied bun added more fun to her look. She came along with her hubby Rohit Reddy in the award function.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti left us slightly disappointed with her look. She wore a simple strapless ballroom gown with light silver embellishments on it. Makeup was on point but her hairstyle was quite simple.

Krystle D’souza

Krystle sparkled in the eve. She wore a heavy blue embroidered gown. Dangler earrings and hair left open in cascading curls completed her look.

Mouni Roy

Mouni wore an Outfit from the Manish Malhotra closet. Mouni looks totally up to the mark in the dress. She looked quite balanced from makeup to outfit everything was fabulous.