Check Out How Johnny Depp Bought An Island For Only 29 Crores And Ended Up Selling It At 619 Crores!

Johnny Depp bought a massive island for 29 crores but ended up selling it for 619 crores, gaining a lot of benefits from his property. The reason was so poignant, that was due to the ugly memories of Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife. Johnny Depp was known as a famous figure in Hollywood for his lifestyle. Ever since he took a part in The Pirates of The Caribbean, he made his lifestyle roll around the film. After his marriage to Amber Heard, he turned to become a family man and collected his wealth by buying properties.

But after the defamation with his wife, he doesn’t like to be close to the things, he was before with his wife. Johnny Depp revealed the reason why he had sold the island. Because “he no longer needs to be with the old memory of Amber Heard.” Johnny Depp sold the island to the famous story writer JK Rowling, and it costed around 600 crores, which was a massive profit.

Johnny Depp was questioned about how he chose this island, while many beautiful places were out there. He said, “I bought the place when I was in the shoot of Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003), ever since I wanted to buy the place and like to spend my last moment in the world in this place with my soul mate.”

Johnny Depp purchased the place for 3.6 million dollars but the shocking truth was the maintenance cost. The total island has to be maintained with almost 8 million dollars for the yacht he bought and the ranch-style beach house, not to mention the cleaning costs of around 400,000 dollars. A quote was pointed on his deeds, after his 3.6 million dollar purchase of escape turned into a troubling memory following his split with wife Amber Heard.