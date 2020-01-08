Check Out: How Smartly Kareena Kapoor Dodges Questions on Sara-Kartik’s Affairs, “None Of Them Have Told Me,” Says Bebo

Kareena Kapoor is well known Gossip Queen, to have all the industry gossip firsthand. In a rapid-fire with Pinkvilla, she was asked to react to a few rumors, the biggest being the Kartik Sara relationship, that has been the talk of the B-town.

Kareena is a pro in playing Rapid fires and dodging tricky questions smartly. She is among one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. As we all know, no interview is complete without a question on her cute son Taimur. On the issue of Taimur’s nanny speculated to be getting pay package of Rs. 1.5 lakhs, all she said was, “Like I said, I don’t talk shop.” Being asked about Taimur as the biggest superstar in the KHANDAAN (the biggest among KHANS of Bollywood), she punned, “well, in my Khandaan (family) not in the real KHANDAAN. So, it’s fine.”

Further, Kareena was asked about Sara and Kartik’s link-up rumors and what does she has to say about the same. To this question, Kareena took the middle path and replied in a quirky manner. She claimed, “I honestly wouldn’t know because none of them have told me that. That’s the truth.” She neither accepted the rumor nor denied it. That’s how Bebo likes to play.

But the Nawab, Saif Ali Khan has a different stand on her daughter’s relationship. In an interview with Etimes, it seems like Saif has approved Sara and Kartik’s relationship. He said, “In-person Sara is good. She knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So, I’m sure he’s (Kartik) a lovely guy because you know I’ve full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So, you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice.”

It all started since the day, Sara had confessed her huge crush on Kartik Aryan on the chat show, Koffee With Karan. The fans have prayed a lot for Sara and Kartik becoming a couple. They can’t thank enough to Imtiaz Ali, for casting them together in upcoming film, Aaj Kal.