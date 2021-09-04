Even if you have a family history of cancer or are presently battling the disease, lifestyle variables such as your food can make a significant difference in your ability to fight cancer. Some foods can actually raise your cancer risk, while others can help your body and immune system.

Avoiding cigarettes, avoiding drinking, and exercising regularly are all good ways to start living a cancer-free lifestyle. However, you must also consider your food habits in order to best support your health. You can reduce your chance of sickness and possibly even stop cancer in its tracks if you adjust your diet and behaviors.

Diet you should keep in mind for preventing or fighting cancer:

A diet consisting primarily of plant-based foods such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, grains, and legumes. The less processed these foods are—the fewer times they’ve been cooked, peeled, blended with other ingredients, depleted of nutrients, or otherwise changed from their natural state—the better. For hundreds of years, herbs have been utilized to treat disease, with variable outcomes. Herbs can now be obtained in a variety of products, including pills, liquid extracts, teas, and ointments. While many of these products are harmless and safe to use, others can have negative consequences. Also, attempt to limit or eliminate the number of processed meals you consume. Instead of a glass of apple juice, eat an apple. You don’t have to give up meat entirely to become a vegetarian. However, the majority of individuals eat significantly more meat than is healthy. By lowering the number of animal-based products you consume and choosing healthier meats, you can significantly lower your cancer risk. Maintaining a healthy weight may reduce the incidence of cancers of the breast, prostate, lung, colon, and kidney, among others. A high-fat diet raises your risk of developing a variety of cancers. However, completely eliminating fat isn’t the solution. Choosing nutritious foods isn’t the only thing to consider. It’s also important to think about how you cook and keep your food. Cooking your meals in a certain way can help or damage your anti-cancer efforts.

7. Water and other liquids or fluids are necessary for good health. Water is required for the proper functioning of all body cells. You can become dehydrated if you don’t drink enough fluids or if you lose fluids through vomiting or diarrhea.