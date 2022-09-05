Check Out Side Effects Of Overuse Of Turmeric!

Be it everyday cooking or makeup, turmeric is unique. Turmeric is also called raw gold in Ayurvedic scriptures. Turmeric has a large amount of anti-oxidant, anti-viral, and anti-bacterial properties that play a special role in warding off various diseases. But all things have statutory caveats. So consuming raw turmeric every day is not at all healthy for everyone, tempted by the virtues of turmeric.

Who can eat how much turmeric? It is important to know.

Long-term consumption of raw turmeric can lead to kidney stones. Turmeric often interferes with calcium metabolism. As a result, the kidneys cannot filter out the necessary substances and wastes from the body. Over time, they become calcium oxalate stones. Apart from this, irregular consumption of turmeric can lead to various stomach problems. Especially those who have any kind of ulcer in the liver, or pancreas, be careful.

Turmeric prevents blood clotting. Turmeric is beneficial if there is a block in the heart. But the opposite is true for girls’ menstruation. Eating more turmeric increases bleeding during menstruation. Excessive bleeding can lead to death.

Eating raw turmeric every day to maintain blood sugar balance? Unknowingly the danger is increasing. In the busy day to day life nobody has time to measure the sugar level and determine the amount of turmeric. Uncontrolled consumption of turmeric can cause blood sugar levels to drop below normal levels. Danger may occur suddenly.

Excessive consumption of turmeric destroys its anti-biotic, anti-inflammatory properties. According to doctors, an adult person can consume up to 500 mg of turmeric per day.