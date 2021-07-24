Check Out The New Face You Will See In Kundli Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya, a popular fiction show on Zee TV, has been a fan favorite since the first episode. Over the last few years, the show’s interesting plot and relatable characters like Karan and Preeta have had audiences on the edge of their seats. In fact, #PreeRan, as they are affectionately known, has won over everyone’s hearts with their gorgeous chemistry and heartfelt love story. Even the show’s other characters, such as Srishti, Sameer, and Prithvi, have managed to keep fans enthralled with their performances.

Kundali Bhagya has taken a 3-month hiatus after receiving an enormous amount of love and adoration from the audience over the last four years. Now Karan and Preeta are prepared to go on a new journey that will bring them the much-anticipated ‘good news.’ With the arrival of Sonakshi, Karan Luthra’s college classmate, the audience is in for another surprise.

Sonakshi, who is played by television actress Mansi Srivastava, is poised to liven up the drama with her arrival and provide a new twist to the tale.

Euphoric about joining Kundali Bhagya, Mansi said, “Sonakshi and Karan are college friends and share a great bond. She will also become extremely close to Preeta too. In fact, the positive shade of this character along with the numerous other shades that she will bring to the role is what really got me intrigued to portray this character. Also, I must say that is this my first show with Balaji, and I couldn’t have got a better role or a better show to start with. I was extremely excited to even begin shooting on the show because I was reuniting with Dheeraj after our last show together in 2016 so, I am happy to shoot with him again. I met him and Shraddha during a photoshoot and was very warmly received by both of them. In fact, I feel the entire team is very sweet, I have also had the pleasure of meeting a few of them during my look tests and I am eager to begin shooting with all of them. I also hope the audience loves this new role of mine.”

We’re looking forward to seeing what new twist Sonakshi will bring to Karan and Preeta’s lives.