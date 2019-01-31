Check Out The Unseen Photo Of Cutest Cousins In B-town, Inaaya And Taimur. Seems To Be Distracted By Something.

Share

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu started to hit the headlines ever since they were born. The star kids are loved not just because they are star kids but also because they are the cutest kids in the town. Recently, Rannjvijay shared a photo on instagram from daughter kainaat’s birthday. Rannvijay and Prianka posing with Kunal, Soha and the gang of babies. While Kunal is holding Taimur, Inaaya is in Soha’s arms.In the photograph aborable cousins Taimur and Inaaya seem to be distracted by something.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtNTh2DBq-l/

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want that airs on Ishq 104.8 FM, her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan came as the special guest. Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan and Soha’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are growing up in the spotlight, with the paparazzi following them around everywhere.

Soha told Kareena that she finds it extremely worrying. She told, “I think Taimur is perhaps… It’s a more extreme case than Inaaya. I know he’s often followed wherever he goes. With Inaaya, it’s a little less so but it’s still worrying. I don’t know what it is about these particular children or whether its star children that people have taken an interest in but I’m sure it’s going to take away from their innocence,” she said.

The cousins are often spotted in the city out for a playdates. We simply love when photos of the two surface on the internet. They are the cutest cousins in town and we simply adore them.