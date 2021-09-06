Check Out What Malaika Arora Said On Arjun Kapoor’s Hairstyle?

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and actress Malaika Arora are in a relationship. Both spend a lot of time together and also praise each other on social media. The romance of this Bollywood couple is often in the headlines. Along with romantic vacations, these couples are often seen together at dinners and parties together. However, now Malaika and Arjun Kapoor have made their relationship official.

Malaika often shows love on her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Whenever the couple shares their pictures and videos on social media, it becomes viral. After making their relationship public, this romantic couple seems to be deeply in love with each other. Both of them keep on flirting fiercely by commenting on each other’s posts. On Sunday, Malaika shared a short clip on Instagram. In which Arjun Kapoor is seen in a cool look from his recent photoshoot. Arjun Kapoor’s smile and style are worth watching in this. Sharing this video, Malaika Arora has showered love on her boyfriend. Arjun Kapoor has also shared this video on his Instagram, in which he has commented by making a heart emoji.



These days Arjun Kapoor is busy promoting his next film ‘Bhoot Police’. Due to which he looks more active on social media. In his latest pictures and videos, Arjun is showing off his hairstyle. Which is also praising his girlfriend Malaika. Both Malaika and Arjun are often seen spending time with each other. Let us tell you that before dating Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan. Both of these pair were given examples in Bollywood. But later Malaika and Arbaaz ended their relationship and got divorced and Malaika. She started dating Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun Kapoor have accepted their relationship, but the couple has not yet confirmed their marriage. Fans are waiting for Malaika and Arjun Kapoor’s wedding. Everyone knows that Malaika is known in the industry for her fitness as well as acting. She is one of the fittest actresses. Everyone praises her fitness.