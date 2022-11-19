Check Out Who Calls Anushka Sharma His “Favourite,” And It’s Not Virat Kohli

Anushka has had powerful performances in a variety of genres throughout the years, including romantic comedies and intense suspense thrillers. She will next be featured in the biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka has given some powerful performances over the years, from romantic comedies to intense suspense thrillers. She will next be seen in the biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Jhulan Goswami, a cricket player, launched a “Ask Me Anything” session on her social media account on Wednesday. she was asked by a fan to say one word for the actor Anushka Sharma, and she said, “Favorite.”

In addition to sharing the narrative, the “Zero” actor also used happy and red heart emojis.

Anushka and Virat Kohli were recently sighted at the Mumbai airport wearing matching black slacks and white t-shirts, but it was the letter “A” inscribed on Virat’s sweater that attracted the attention of the paparazzi and ‘Virushka’s’ admirers.

Fans praised the couple for their romantic gesture as soon as the photos went public and quickly went popular on social media.

On the job front, Anushka most recently appeared with Shah Rukh Khan in the romantic drama movie “Zero.”The next time we’ll see her is in “Chakda Xpress.” A sports biopic film directed by Prosit Roy and based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami will only be available to view on Netflix. For the first time in her career, the “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” star will play a cricket player.