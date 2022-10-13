Checkout 3 Things To Keep In Mind While Shopping For Your Perfect-Sized Inner!

The problem of uncomfortable bras that dig deep into your skin, cup sizes that don’t match your breasts, and bra straps that slip off your shoulders are all problems that every woman faces. Stylists give you some very valuable tips that could go a long way in finding the perfect fit. Yes, some bras are so comfortable that they feel like a second skin. You just need to be patient to look for them and find them.

According to experts you end up feeling uncomfortable when your bra size is too big or too small. Here are some things that you need to keep in mind while shopping for a bra.

Calculating size

We all know bra straps provide the support that our breasts need. However, maximum support comes from the band. If the band and bra cups fit well, even if you slip off your straps and take a few steps, your bra will remain intact. Also just like jeans, bra sizes vary from brand to brand. Therefore you need to know your exact size and also something called your sister size.

In case a certain bra of a certain size doesn’t fit you well, all you need to do is look for it in your sister’s size. To determine your sister’s size you can go up in the band size and go down in the cup size or vice versa. If you are normally a size 32 C, you may find your perfect fit in 30 D which is your sister size.



To appropriately figure out your bra size a professional fitting or the use of measuring tape can help. Bra cup sizes range from A-M while the band sizes vary between 28 and 44. While measuring at home, measure around your back and under your bust which will give you your band size. By measuring around your back and over your nipples you can get your cup size. Then you subtract one measurement from the other and whatever the difference is, use the alphabet corresponding to the number.

Fitting in

For every woman, one breast is bigger than the other. If the difference is too obvious you can get a padded bra with removable pads and remove the pad on the bigger side.

If you find your breasts spilling out of the cup they will be putting unnecessary pressure on your straps and you will have to get a bigger cup size. Check in the mirror if your straps are so tight that they are yanking up. Also if your straps are falling off it could mean your cups are too big. Always ensure the band of your bra fits you nicely and snug and is neither suffocating nor loose.



Bra styles

Experts say that every girl should own the following bras.

Two traditional bras (could be tee shirt bras) one in skin tone and other in black. A well-fitted sports bra to minimize bounce during physical activities.

One convertible bra with transparent and removable straps. This should work while wearing clothes that require strapless, racerback, halter bras, etc. A bra without an underwire for lounging or traveling.



Lastly, remember bras don’t last forever. If you want them to give perfect support you need to toss away even your favorite bras once they stop fitting the way they used to.