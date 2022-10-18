Checkout Beauty Benefits Of Sheet Masks!

We all love beauty hacks and how they make life so much easier. Sheet masks are these super convenient beauty hacks that take your skin from dull to glowing in just one step. There are sheet masks available for every type of skin and you just need a little know-how to pick the right one according to your individual needs. Sheet masks are universally loved for two reasons. First, they are just so much fun to use. Second, they contain a higher concentration of active ingredients when compared to what comes in a bottle.

Sheet masks originated in Korea and they have taken the world by storm. Sheet masks tend to facilitate deeper penetration of the ingredients. The sheet itself forms a barrier and prevents the serum from evaporating. Something that you can primarily expect from your sheet mask is hydration. Sheet masks tend to mostly contain humectants which are ingredients that attract moisture or water. Washing your face after using a sheet mask is a definite no-no because it will rinse away all the hydrating and nourishing ingredients even before they get absorbed into your skin

Pick a mask that has plumping and hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerine or almond oil.

Look for masks with ingredients such as alpha hydroxy acids(eg glycolic acids), beta hydroxy acids (eg salicylic acid), benzoyl peroxide or witch hazel.

Look for sheet masks without fragrance and with soothing ingredients such as aloe vera, allantoin and chamomile extract. When your skin feels extra sensitive place your mask in the fridge for added soothing benefits.

Sheet masks can be a great pick-me-up when it comes to hydration, detox and brightening. These over-the-counter masks are so convenient to reach out for when you have less than forty-five minutes to get ready for that party. However, if you have an ongoing skin issue it is always better to consult a dermatologist. Also, something you need to know is that sheet masks don’t go through rigorous testing procedures unlike regular skin care products like creams, lotions etc.

Your skin has its own unique needs when it comes to nourishment. So we recommend that you assess what your skin exactly needs and choose a face mask accordingly. If you feel your skin looks dehydrated and want to plump it up and leave it feeling hydrated you can pick a pomegranate sheet mask. To remove makeup residue, dirt and grime from your pores a charcoal mask would be most appropriate. When it comes to brightening skin, nothing works better than Vitamin C. Look for something that is infused with lemon or orange extracts.