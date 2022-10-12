Checkout Insanely Expensive And Luxurious Things Owned By Bollywood’s Big B!

On 11th October it is the birthday of the megastar and the Best Millennium Actor of Bollywood, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan who continues to rule the box office with his swag. One of the most versatile actors who has been a part of several big-budget films over the years continues to entertain audiences with his noteworthy performances.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few actors who reportedly owns assets worth Rs 2800 crores and has also become the prized owner of certain material possessions. These things are super expensive, so let’s check out some of these amazing things he owns all in random order –

Here we are presenting some exciting information about our cinema icon or the most bankable film industry star in our nation. With more than five decades in this glitzy industry, Big B has an opulent lifestyle and owns a string of expensive things of which you might not be aware. His sprawling bungalows, expensive vehicles, and lavish stays afforded to him by various income sources including films, TV shows, brand endorsements, and real estate investments can only make you dream of.

Multi-crore homes in Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly multiple properties in Mumbai. His residence, ‘Jalsa’ worth more than 200 crores is next to JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai, and the Jalsa house area is spread over 10,125 sq ft. The luxurious home has several bedrooms and a massive backyard where the star lives with his family, including wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. He also owns Prateeksha, Janak, Vatsa, and some other expensive bungalows close to Jalsa.

A private jet

According to a report, Amitabh Bachchan is among the few Bollywood actors who own a private jet worth Rs 260 crore. Used for primarily business-related work, the star is often seen jetting off on the plane with his family for personal trips too.

Pool Of Luxury Cars

He owns a Bentley Continental GT which was gifted to him by politician Amar Singh and is priced at Rs 4.04 crores in India. He also bought an SUV Range Rover Autobiography in 2016 which was priced at Rs 3 crores at that time. His parking lot is not limited to just this he has a Porche Cayman S, a Mercedes 350, and was gifted with a Rolls Royce – the king of cars and owned by Richies by producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra which recently he sold.

A luxurious property in Paris and a Villa in France

As per a report, Amitabh Bachchan owns a luxurious property in Paris worth 3 crores which was gifted by his beloved wife Jaya Bachchan. Moreover, he also has a villa in France spread across 5600 square feet that costs around £20 million which he gifted to his wife.

Montblanc Honore De Balzac Pen and Longines Master Collection Wristwatch

His intricate collection also includes a priced possession of a Montblanc pen that stands out from the rest and is worth a whopping Rs 67,790. As our Millennium Super Star is fond of wristwatches, he has the best one in his collection which includes the Longines Master Collection wristwatch which costs around Rs 1.53 lakh.