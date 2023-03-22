Chic Style: Sharvari Wagh Adds Drama To A Black Satin Gown With Wrap Sleeves In Her Signature Style!

Sharvari Wagh is the epitome of a fashionista. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion is always portrayed in snippets from her fashion diaries, which are regularly shared on her social media handles.

Sharvari knows how to look stylish while also being sassy. Sharvari can dress casually or ethnically and add her own personal style to the ensemble.

Sharvari recently shared a slew of photos that had her fans salivating. The actor chose a stunning ensemble as his muse for fashion designers Shantnu and Nikhil. The sleek black satin gown Sharvari wore for the photo shoot looked stunning on her.

“Gotta have that Wednesday vibe on a Saturday,” Sharvari captioned her photos.

Sharvari Wagh, who made her Bollywood debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2, is poised to capture the attention and hearts of audiences from the start. Sharvari has made a name for herself in the field with her colourful wardrobe and daring fashion choices.

Sharvari Wagh has been named one of the best-dressed celebrities this year. Since updating her wardrobe, the actress has been putting out some fantastic outfits that have captured the attention of the internet. Whether it is traditional ethnic or party elegance, this actor can handle it all.

The Sharvari dress-up game is nearly unbeatable. We’ve seen far too many black gowns on the red carpet, but Sharvari never ceases to amaze us with her stylish choice.

Outfit Details

Her gown is accompanied by a black laced corset embellished with embroidered work in black resham threads.

The stunning wrap-sleeved black satin gown featured a cascading train and a high thigh cut. Sharvari posed for the photo with her hair open in straight locks with a centre part.

Sharvari kept her accessories to a minimal. She donned diamond earrings, a ring and black heels

Glam Picks

Sharvari wore nude eye makeup, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, pointed brows, curved cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade.

On Work Front

She will next appear in the film Maharaja, opposite the son of Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan.