Children’s Day 2019: Here’s Why Children’s Day Is Celebrated On 14TH November Every Year

Children’s Day is celebrated every year all over India on November 14 on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Children’s day has been celebrated in India since 1956 to increase awareness about the rights and education of children. Jawahar Lal Nehru was very popular among kids and was fondly called Chacha Nehru. He always advocated that the children of the country are entitled to a fulfilled childhood and higher education.

Prior to his death, India celebrated Children’s day on 20 November. After his death in 1964, a law was passed by the parliament to celebrate his birthday as Children’s day i.e on 14th November. Children’s day is celebrated in every school with various events like debates, quiz and cultural programmes like solo dance competition, music and drama. Children also dress up as Nehru Ji with a red rose pinned to the collar of their Nehru jacket. Even prizes and sweets are distributed among the children to give them a break from their daily routine. Many also give gifts, toys and chocolates to orphan children to celebrate the occasion.

As Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru said, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.” A child should be carefully and lovingly nurtured as they are the future of the country. Hence every parent should understand their responsibility towards providing fulfilled childhood to their young ones.