Here’s some exciting news for the fans of ‘Bholi Punjaban’ and ‘Choocha’. Your two favourite Fukrey actors Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chadda and Choocha aka Varun Sharma are back again. The two actors will be coming together for an upcoming project very soon. But it’s not Fukrey. Read on…

We had heard that Richa Chadha and Varun Sharma had kicked off the shoot for a music video with Dr Zeus and Zora Randhawa. The said video of the song ‘Gwandian Da Dhol’ will be a part of the album Global Injection which is by Dr Zeus.

Varun also recently posted the poster of Dr Zeus’s album confirming the same. Speaking on this collaboration, Varun Said, “It is really exciting to do something new, also considering the fact that Punjabi music has always been huge and now its growing fast with an inclusion of many genres and different styles. Global Injection has the exact mix of Punjabi everyone needs today on their playlist”.

Gwandiya Da Dhol will be out this month and Varun had immense fun shooting for this video alongside his co-actor Richa Chadha. He added, “I have always been a fan of Punjabi music and was great to be a part of such a fab team. Though I have not made my singing debut but working with Richa is always a delight. The whole set up was fun, with no dull moment as the whole unit was full of life which just didn’t make you feel like work”

Gwandiya Da Dhol will be releasing this month and we can’t wait for it.