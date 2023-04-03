Chris Hemsworth Takes A Crucial Career Decision In The Wake Of His Alzheimer’s Diagnosis!

Chris Hemsworth has decided to take a step back from acting. The realization that he is at a high risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease hit him hard while filming for his Disney+ documentary series Limitless. As we know, Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia, and it can have a devastating impact on memory, clarity of thought, and communication.

Despite the tough genetic cards dealt to him, Hemsworth refuses to back down from a challenge. Carrying both copies of the ApoE4 gene, his risk of illness is increased by eight to ten times, but he remains determined to overcome any obstacle that comes his way. Let’s support him in his journey to beat the odds! In one interview, he said, “It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation,” he explained, adding that the news “really triggered something in me to want to take some time off.” “If you look at Alzheimer’s prevention, the benefit of preventative measures is that it affects the rest of your life,” he continued.

Is a new face for ‘Thor’ on the way, and has Hemsworth’s career come to an end?

With four upcoming projects on the horizon, including an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic and a return to his beloved Thor character in the highly anticipated Avengers sequel, it’s clear he’s making waves in the entertainment industry.

But here’s the twist: after these endeavours, he’s planning to take a well-deserved break from acting to spend quality time with his lovely partner, actor Elsa Patak, and their precious daughters. Sources say that after learning about his high risk for Alzheimer’s, he’s decided to prioritize his health and family.