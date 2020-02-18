Chunky Panday Reveals Daughter, Ananya Panday’s First Filmfare Award as his dignified twinkling and proudest moment.

Share

Ananya Pandey dazzled everyone with her mesmerizing role in her debut film Student of the year 2. He also enlighten and brighten us with her second Film Opposite Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Panderkar. The 65th Filmfare Awards were held at the beautiful Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. On the night, Ananya won the Best Debut (Female) Filmfare Award for her debut performance in Student Of The Year 2.

On Acknowledging Ananya’s Very First Award, Chunkey Pandey revealed his contentment about his daughter winning her First Filmfare, he revealed that he is extremely proud of her daughter, Ananya Panday because he had been nominated for the Award on four occasions but never won one. He said “In 34 years of my career, I have had 4 nominations for films like Tezaab, Aankhen, Housefull and Apna Sapna Money Money but I’ve never won a Filmfare award.

Therefore, when Ananya was nominated I was overjoyed. Last night, when she won it, I started crying. I had tears in my eyes because I just could not believe it. She deserved it.” The proud father also took to his Instagram and shared some pictures of her daughter with the black lady along with a heartfelt caption that can be read as “Congratulations My Big Little Girl for winning the Black Lady. Best debut #SOTY2 and many-many more to come. Thank you @dharmamovies @filmfare and You All for making this possible.”

In the same interview, Chunky Panday revealed how glad he is to see the black lady come to his house after a long wait. He said, “I saw a little clip of Bhavana (mother) just hugging Ananya and giving her a solid kiss. She was also too excited. You know I have never won that award but my daughter; she had been practising it since she was young.

She used to go in front of the mirror and practice that she has won the Filmfare. And now, the award has finally come to my house.” However, it is not just Chunky Panday, who is extremely happy on his daughter’s massive win. Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Panday also took to Instagram and congratulated her daughter with a beautiful caption that can be read as “So proud of you my Baby Girl !!! Love you too much !!! Keep Shining !!! #grateful #blessed Thank you.”