CMAAO IMA HCFI CORONA MYTH BUSTER 17

Dr K K Aggarwal

President CMAAO, HCFI and Past National President CMAAO

D Dimer is the only lab criteria for severity

No

Absolute lymphocytic count < 800

D Dimer > 100

CPK > 2X ULN

CPR > 100

LDH > 245

Trop I rising

Ferritin > 300

There are no standard Lab guideliens

Daily tests: CBC witnh differential lymphocytes, CMP, CPK

Risk stratification Q2-3 DAY PRN ( as needed): D Dimer, Feritn, ESR, CRP

Once: HBV, HCV, HIV, Influenza A/B, RSV, Resp Bio fire profiel, Tracheal aspitate if intubaued

COVID 19

All pneumonia pateiunts need admission

No. temperature > 38

Respiratory rate > 20

Heart rate > 100 with new confusion

Oxygen saturation < 94%

There are no clear cut red flags for COVID

No

Severe shortness of breath at rest

Difficulty in breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest’

Cold, clammy, pale and mottled skin

New confusion

Becoming difficult to rouse

Blue lips or face

Little or no urine output

Coughing up blood

Neck stiffness

Non blanching rash

Headache rule out COVID 19

It is present in 14% cases.

Fever with chills means flu

Chills are present in 12% cases

Cough with sputum rules out COVID 19

No, sputum may be present in 34% cases

Nasal congestion is common in COVID

No, It is present in only 5% of cases

Hydroxychloroquine can cause QT prolongation





No, it’s the combination with Azithromycin. [Input Dr Monica Vasudeva]