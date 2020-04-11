The thick coffee grounds that are left at the bottom of the cup and which we throw away thinking they’re useless can be a real lifesaver is certain situations.

What you willhave to do is spread the grounds on a piece of baking paper and leave them to dry.

Here you have 10 ways in which you can use them afterwards:

Cellulite

The coffee grounds are actually an excellent remedy for cellulite. It is not so weird that almost every anti-cellulite cream and gel contains caffeine.

Do you ever wonder how come you haven’t thought about this before? Take some coffee grounds and add some oil and prepare the most effective and 100% natural anti-cellulite cream which won’t cost you a dime.

Soap

In case you are all out of soap you can use coffee instead. It will clean your hands perfectly well.

It in itself contains firming and peeling properties which can do wonders for your skin. Try this one out and see for yourself.

Hair

The coffee is also able to provide all the necessary nutrients and energize your hair as no other mask can. It is quite efficient for dark colored hair, making it vibrant and radiant.

Against Bags under the Eyes

Take some coffee grounds and mix with a little bit of olive oil and apply it under the eyes.

It is great against eye bags and dark circles. It will make your face look fresh and radiant, while also completely restoring the skin under the eyes.

In the Fridge

In case you can not get rid of that foul smell in your fridge coffee grounds can come to the rescue, and it is an excellent odor neutralizer and it will wipe out the bad smell from all sorts of food.

What you need to do is place a cup of coffee grounds in the fridge and the smells will disappear.

Against Ants

This drink may as well be a life-saver in a case of ants infestation. It is smelling strongly which blurs the ants tracks and they can’t find their way back home.

Against Wasps

Put some dry coffee grounds in a fire-safe jar and light it with a match. The condensation of it will help you dispel all the wasps in a matter of seconds. That is because they can’t stand the smell of coffee.

Cats

If you are being bothered by some stray cats in the neighborhood once again coffee can help you a lot. Spread a little bit of coffee grounds all around your house and you’ll create an invisible barrier which will keep them at bay.