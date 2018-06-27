Share

Salman Khan’s grand international tour ‘Da-bangg Reloaded’ has begun and Salman and others are performing in different cities in the US. Actors like Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul and others are a part of it along with Salman Khan.

Rumour has it that all is not well between Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez these days on the tour. If sources are to be believed, the two actresses ignore each other all the time during rehearsals and performances. Salman Khan has apparently made sure that Katrina and Jacqueline’s rooms are booked far away from each other in the hotel they are staying.

A source revealed that Jacqueline is bonding with Sonakshi Sinha these days. The two often spent time with each other.

Earlier it was reported that Katrina Kaif is being paid the highest amount out of all the actors. She is being paid Rs 12 Crores as remuneration. While Jacqueline and Sonakshi, on the other hand, are being paid somewhere around Rs 6-8 Crores.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh. It will release around Diwali 2018. Katrina is also shooting for Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ these days alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. ‘Zero’ will release on 21 December 2018.

By the end of 2018, Katrina will also start shooting for a dance film which will star Varun Dhawan opposite her. The film will be directed by choreographer and director Remo D’souza.

Jacqueline, on the other hand, will star in the sequel of Sajid Nadiadwala’s 2014 blockbuster ‘Kick’ alongside Salman Khan.