Comedian Bharti Singh Gave A Funny Answer To The Question Asked About Becoming A Mother

Television’s well-known comedian Bharti Singh often remains the subject of discussion. Bharti is currently spreading her flair in Dance Deewane and The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently a video of Bharti is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Actually, recently the paparazzi asked a question from Bharti about their child, to which she replied in a very funny way. After this, this video of Bharti’s reply is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Bharti arrived in her vanity van after completing the shooting of ‘Dance Deewane’. During this, the paparazzi present there were taking their pictures and videos. To this Bharti says, “Keep watching Dance Deewane and Kapil Sharma Show. After that she says when to watch? So Dance Deewane from 8 pm to 9.30 pm and immediately after that you have to start Kapil Sharma Show.”

Meanwhile, some photographers present there asked him, “When will we become maternal uncles, of your child?” On this again Bharti says, “Man, now everyone is waiting for the child. Just leave you guys alone, then do it.” Everyone present there laughs at this funny style of Bharti. Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa got married in the year 2017. Before getting married, both Harsh and Bharti had known each other for 7 years before this. The two first met on the sets of Comedy Circus. During this, both of them first became friends and then soon this friendship turned into love. Bharti had joined the show as a contestant, while Harsh was the scriptwriter of the show.



These days Bharti is hosting the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Madhuri Dixit is seen as a judge in this show. Actually, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are seen as hosts only after the first host of the show Raghav Juyal turned corona positive. However, even after Raghav’s return to the show, both are still a part of the show.