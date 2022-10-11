Comedian Krushna Rumoured To Be Leaving Kapil Sharma Show; Find Out Why?

Famous Actor-Comedian Krushna Abhishek is known for his comedy and acting for ages, being a star nephew of Bollywood actor Govinda has always given him the limelight than any other star kid gets in his lifetime. With all his hard work and dedication he is now working in the renowned show The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna has been part of Kapil Sharma’s show since 2018.

Kapil and Krushna share a very good bond on the set as well as in their personal lives. Actor Krushna has talked about the bond between them in public several times. Our readers might have heard of the reality show comedy circus. Comedian Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek have worked together as co-contestant in the show. In the year 2013 when Kapil started his own show “Comedy Nights with Kapil,” it took a huge turn of events in his life. Five years later he brought Krushna to show. Since then Krushna has treated the show like his own.

Why Krushna decided to exit the show?

What happened when Krushna decided to take an exit from the show? According to the sources earlier, it was reported that Krushna had decided to not return to the show. The main reason for leaving the show was the fee demand proposed by Krushna. The producer was not ready to keep up with his high demand for the show. Eventually, monetary differences prompted him to leave “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

According to the report, Krushna charges 10-12 lakh per episode at The Kapil Sharma Show. While fans have agreed to the charges as they think the charges are completely worth it because of the number of characters that he is playing. The producers of the show might not agree on the same. There is a rumour that from now on comedian Bharti Singh will also charge 10-12 lakh per show as Krushna Abhishek which is reportedly the highest among all the characters at the show. During the initial days of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil started with Rs 30 lakhs till the last season. In the new season, the host is now getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs for an episode which makes up a total of 1 crore for a weekend. That’s a huge number!

Krushna Abhishek on the Rumor

While celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Karishma Shah, Krushna was asked multiple questions regarding his comeback to the show. He was also asked if he was facing any issues with the host Kapil Sharma to which he replied “Hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya mere aur Kapil mein. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (We both are leaving for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue between us. I love him, and he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again),” These statements cleared all the doubts from the mind of Krushna and Kapil Sharma fans.