Stand-up comedian Sidharth Sagar, who was finding real success after emerging from drugs is again in a terrible state. The standup entertainer stunned everybody in 2018 after reports of him disappearing began doing the rounds in the media.

In any case, after a long fight with substance misuse, the 29-year-old comedian artist had figured out how to emerge from the dim stage and began doing comedy shows. He is presently winning hearts with his exhibitions on the ‘Comedy show’ which is decided by Farah Khan. Notwithstanding, Sidharth as of late disappeared from the shoot and ETimes TV has only discovered that on August 26th evening, cops thought that he is in an extremely awful state and they called his mom, who was in Delhi around then. Sidharth’s mom Alka Sagar got him conceded to recovery and as of now, he is getting treated there.

Sources near Sidharth Sagar educated us that he was found in an extremely heartbreaking state. The cops discovered him and called up his mom quickly and they chose to send him to recovery.

Sidharth’s parents were consistently around him as they dreaded him going in to drugs once more. Sidharth, who was doing the ‘Comedy Show’, was in a terrible condition on Thursday night when the cops discovered him. He isn’t part of the Comedy Show as of now and Jamie Lever has replaced him.

On the question of Sidharth has again got into drugs, his mother said, “I was with Sidharth all this while and had recently come to Delhi because my 12-year-old pet was very unwell and I had to rush back home. After I came here I learned about Sidharth and I was devastated to know and it was a big setback for me. But as I am out of Mumbai I have no clarity on what exactly happened to him. I have got him admitted to rehab but I haven’t got a chance to know what exactly went wrong. I am traveling to Mumbai today and will be meeting him, only after that I will have clarity. I had got a call from the police station that Sidharth Sagar was found in a bad state and he only remembered my name and number and they called me up. They asked me to take him from there. The tragic part is whenever he has got into such a situation none of his friends, well wishes or anyone has come forward to help him. It has always been his parents but he has never understood to value his family. I am a mother and I want him to get out of the situation. I have always been around him and never let him be alone, but unfortunately, I had to travel to Delhi for my pet who was unwell and later passed away. We came here and we got a call about Sidharth. I am yet to figure out what exactly went wrong.”

She further shared that Sidharth is bipolar and he had stopped his treatment, “Very few know that he was going through treatment for bipolar and he used to have mental trips.

Alka Sagar uncovered that Sidharth had stopped his treatment for bipolar, “We had started his medication for bipolar but he abruptly quit in between. He stops taking the medicine. The last time people duped him so badly, they had not even left clothes on his body. He had stopped the treatment for bipolar. He needs to be cured at this moment,” she said.