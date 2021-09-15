Commando Star Vidyut Jammwal Engaged To Designer Nandita Mahtani.

The macho man and the handsome hunk Vidyut Jammwal are taken for life, by none other than designer Nandita Mahtani. The star recently announced their engagement via a Social Media post. The proposal set forward by the commando star was in commando-style as he popped the question while rappelling from a high wall of Agra Military Base.

For the ones, who do not know Nandita Mahtani was once married to Sanjay Kapur who later married Karishma Kapoor. It was rumored that she was dating Ranbir Kapoor during the early start of the Sawariya actor’s career. They both were seen together quite frequently. However, Ranbir Kapoor said that he had a huge crush on her, and even went out for dinners together, was nothing much serious. In the same interview, he did mention that Neetu Kapoor knew about him having a crush on Nandita Mahtani.

Vidyut Jammwal and Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli’s stylist Nandita Mahatani was speculated to be in a relationship but she never confirmed their relationship. There love for each other though was not hidden, as they did share each other’s pictures on their respective social media handles. They even shared a selfie while they were seen smiling at the camera. Vidyut Jammwal was also once seen holding his ladylove hand while she sat in the car. The Force actor has even dropped a hint in one of the recent interviews about his love life, where he mentioned that he was dating someone special and was in a relationship.

According to sources, they both fell in love, a few months ago when Nandita Mahtani was in a rocky relationship with Super Model Dino Morea and Vidyut Jammwa had broken up with the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Well, looks like they both found steady and lovable love in each other!