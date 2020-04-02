Dozens of scientists across the globe are expeditiously developing and testing a variety of therapeutic treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, dozens more are working to protect those who have not yet been affected by creating a vaccine.

Here’s is a list of companies who are leading in the race of Vaccine for COVID 19 as they have started Clinical Trials on Human:

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) collaborated with Moderna to develop an RNA vaccine matching a spike of the coronavirus surface.The team at the NIAID is led by Kizzmekia Corbett. NIAID registered a Phase I safety clinical trial of the vaccine candidate, called mRNA-1273, to study 45 healthy adults in Seattle, with recruitment completed on 19 March 2020. As of 30 March, an additional site was recruiting at the Emory Vaccine Center in Decatur, Georgia, and a third location had been added: the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

A Phase I safety trial of a recombinant adenovirus vaccine candidate manufactured by CanSino Biologics Inc. (Tianjin, China), called Ad5-nCoV, began recruiting 108 healthy adults in Wuhan, China on 23 March 2020, with trial data collection planned to last to the end of 2020.

Sarah Gilbert at the Jenner Institute of the University of Oxford announced that they had developed a vaccine candidate based on an adenovirus vector called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, and signed a manufacturing contract with Advent. They announced plans to start animal studies in March 2020, and began recruiting 510 human participants for a phase I/II trial on 27 March. The trial will randomize 260 participants to the experimental vaccine and 250 to a saline injection, with six months of follow-up.