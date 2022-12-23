‘Compete With The World, Not With Each Other’: KGF Actor Yash To Fans Over Bollywood-South Industry Debate!

Kannada superstar Yash recently made a big statement about the North-South divide. He said that no one has the right to drive others into a corner. At the same time, he said that all industries are famous for their industriousness and diligence, and it is wrong to humiliate each other for this.

Following the success of the 2018 KGF film, Yash is giving the Kannada film industry a distinct identity in Kannada and around the world. The film’s sequel, KGF: Chapter 2, also broke box office records upon its release this year. Yash is thrilled with the success of Kannada cinema and is not afraid to admit that KGF has given the Kannada film industry a distinct identity. He said,“Every director and actor in my industry has become a star across India,” But Yash does not want his fans to leave the other film industries.

Yash recently expressed his wish to Film Companion that after the success of KGF 2 and Kantara, the people of Karnataka should not disrespect any other film industry in the country. ‘I don’t want the people of Karnataka to let down any other industry, because we had that problem when everyone treated us like that,’ he said. We worked very hard to earn this honour. We can’t start behaving badly with anyone after that. Everyone should be respected. Regarding Bollywood. Forget about north and south.

Yash stated, “It is not good to marginalise anyone. It is not a good development when somebody starts ridiculing Bollywood and says they are nothing. This is merely a phase. They taught us great things.”

The actor wishes for the current generation to focus on competing on a global scale rather than competing with one another. He said, “As a country, we should make good films, build infrastructure, and build theatres. That’s all there is to it. This generation should stop fighting amongst themselves, go out and compete with the rest of the world and say, ‘India has come’.”

Yash is currently not working on any projects. However, he would like to work only on larger-than-life projects in the future because he is “never interested” in biographical films.