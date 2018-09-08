Share

Salman Khan’s brother in law and Arpita Khan-Sharma’s husband Aayush Sharma is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Loveratri. The movie is being produced by Salman Khan’s production house, Salman Khan Films. Damaad, Aayush will be seen romancing the gorgeous newbie Warina Hussain. The film is a love story about two people who meet during the festival of Navratri and thus, the title Loveratri! It is reposted by PTI, a person called Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a complaint against Salman Khan in Bihar court saying that the film’s title hurts Hindu sentiments. He also added that it is demeaning the festival of Navratri.

In an interview during the Bigboss 12’s launch recently, our Tiger was asked what he thought about the complaint filed against him. Salman said, “Some people, I don’t know who they are, have some problem with the title of the film. It is a beautiful title. There is nothing more beautiful than love, so it is called Loveratri. It is not demeaning any culture. Our prime minister is from that culture. So, when you play a character like I played a Sardar in a film or I played a Haryanvi in ‘Sultan’, I do it with a lot of respect. “We are making the film with Navaratri in the backdrop. We have made this beautiful film celebrating the music, colour, love and the fun of the festive season. We don’t need any publicity like that. Once the film is released those people will know there is nothing.”

He also added, “The censor board is the right body to decide. I am sure it will get a ‘U’ certificate. And if the censor board has given the certificate then I don’t think anybody has the right to say anything.”

In his complaint, Kumar has claimed that Loveratri promotes vulgarity and denigrates the faith of Goddess Durga. The will releases on October 5th, near the date when Navratri starts this year, Sudhir says that is will hurt the Hindu sentiments. He filed the complaint against Salman Khan under IPC sections 295(injuring or defiling place of worship), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 153 (want only giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153B (assertions, imputations prejudicial to national integration) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy)