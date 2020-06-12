this confession is about my elder sister marriage. In my family, we are four sisters and one brother and we are belongs to lower middle class family, my father and we three sisters are working. due to having more debt, the salary of all of us is not enough to give dowry. my elder sister is now 31 and more over my father is not so responsible. he has never going out to looking for groom and always saying we don’t have enough money to do marriage.my sister is graduat, very simple and sober even though we try matrimonial site but not find good match.on matrimonial sites lots of people we searched, but they are also asking for dowry or hire educated girl so that’s also not working. Any suggestions so it can help us.