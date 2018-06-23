From Roadies to Dropout everyone enjoyed these famous entertainment shows, somewhat because of Raghu! Don’t you agree? Those hot-shots fights, an overdose of shouting and much more things. Raghu always remained the charm of the show.

Well, it looks like he has again found love in Natalie Di Luccio. The news is also doing rounds that the lovebirds are going to get married by this December in a dreamy wedding in Goa. But, the duo has confirmed the news that they are getting engaged in the last week July in Italy.

According to the sources, the couple is super busy planning for the Big-day. Both Natalie and Raghu were contacted to throw some more light on their relationship and marriage plans. But both of them remained out of reach from the media. Raghu’s twin brother, Rajiv was also contacted but maintained a ‘no comments’ stance. He said, “I can’t talk much right now”.

Raghu’s ex-wife Sughandha maintains a healthy relationship with Raghu after the divorce. Both of them parted their ways in a very unique manner by officially calling it an off on social media. Raghu in an interview was asked about his ex-wife reaction after he made it clear in media that he is dating Natalie, he said, “Sugandha was the first one to know about Natalie from me. She said that if she had to pick a girl for me it would be her. They’ve had many conversations behind my back. I am sure Sugandha has given some advice on the do’s and don’ts with me. She also told me about the mistakes I should avoid making this time.” We completely agree with it and you will too when you see Sugandha’s reply when Raghu posted a picture of the duo on her birthday with a fun caption. Checkout!

Raghu’s madness in the show is remembered by his fans and many got inspired by his 10 years long marriage. But eventually, they wrote this on their Instagram “Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals #DivorceGoals.” and after that things changed between the two. Their marriage got turned in friendship.

Raghu met Natalie while shooting for a song, Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein in December 2017. For the uninitiated, Natalie was earlier in a relationship with Tanu Weds Manu fame, Eijaz Khan. They are now happily mending their own ways.

We will be happy to see Raghu and Natalie together in their own wonderland Wedding and wish them both luck and success in Life.