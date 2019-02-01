Congratulatory Messages Pour In For Newbie-Mom Ekta Kapoor

Share

Tv producer Ekta Kapoor becomes a mother to a baby boy on Sunday. As per reports newborn baby is healthy and has come home. The Kapoor family is super happy over the arrival of the baby boy.

While addressing the paparazzi the ‘Golmaal 3’ actor Tushaar Kapoor confirmed the arrival of the baby boy and thanked everyone. He said “I’m excited to announce the arrival of my nephew, a baby boy named Ravie Kapoor, born last week through IVF and surrogacy. Ekta has been like a mother to my son Laksshya! This marks the beginning of a new phase in her life, an exciting time of completeness and fulfilment! God bless Ravie with a life of peace, happiness & good health and my sincere thank you to all of you for the support & for showering our family with so much affection”!. Meanwhile, b-town celebs are pouring in for Ekta congratulating her for the new addition in the family. Check it out :

Yesterday evening, Ekta took to her Instagram handle and expressed happiness over her little bundle of joy. She also unveiled the name of her baby boy. The producer wrote, “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine and today I feel immensely blessed to become a parent. It is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother to my little bundle of joy, Ravie Kapoor.”Have a look at the post here:

Later she expressed gratitude to her doctor Nandita who helped her throughout the process. She shared a heartfelt note and captioned it :Thanku doc nandita it’s been a 7 year journey. Check it out here:

For the ones who don’t know Ekta shares a very warm bond with nephew Lakshyay Kapoor. She was once found stating, “My life has changed.” And further went on to add, “If there’s anything that’s most important in my life [now], then that’s Laksshya. Every day, he does something new and we all look forward to that. I miss him every time I’m travelling on work. you know, the lakshya (target) of my life now is to look after Laksshya.”

We extend our heartiest congratulations to the newbie mom and we can’t wait to get a glimpse of the little one.