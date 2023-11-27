Controversy Erupts Over BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D Remix Amid Israel-Palestine Issue

“Concerns Arise as Fans Blame HYBE Labels for Involving Justin Timberlake in BTS’ 3D Remix Amid Israel-Palestine Controversy”

“BTS’ Jungkook and Justin Timberlake’s Upcoming 3D Remix Sparks Social Media Trend, Drawing Attention for Controversial Reasons. Fans Express Concern Over Timberlake’s Prior Stance on Israel-Palestine Conflict, Putting HYBE Labels Under Scrutiny. The 3D Old-School Remix is Set to Release on November 24th at 2 PM KST.”

BTS’ Jungkook faces backlash for 3D remix with Justin Timberlake amid recent controversies.

“On November 23, BIGHIT, following its signature style, announced the release of Jungkook’s 3D remix featuring Jack Harlow, with the special inclusion of pop icon Justin Timberlake. However, the news faced backlash from a portion of fans who perceive Timberlake as ‘extremely problematic’ due to recent controversies. A user compiled a series of contentious incidents involving Timberlake, such as alleged involvement in Britney Spears’s abortion and accusations of promoting rumors about her on radio shows for personal gain. Some argued that the collaboration decision might have been made before these incidents, citing Timberlake’s previous work with other artists.”

A user expressed surprise at discovering Justin Timberlake’s problematic history and questioned why fans hyped up the 3D x JB agenda, suggesting it might be the main reason HYBE Labels pursued it. Another user criticized the decision for another remix, especially involving a problematic figure like Timberlake, proposing an extended remix with just Jungkook to promote 3D.

Justin Timberlake’s previous position on the Israel-Palestine conflict ignites discussion.

In addition to the Britney controversy, Justin Timberlake’s position on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war heightened tensions. Pro-Palestinian protests in October criticized various figures, including US President Joe Biden, for supporting Israel. The No Hostage Left Behind website and a letter praising Biden for moral leadership were created in response. Users swiftly observed Justin Timberlake’s signature on the letter, leading to him being labeled as an ‘Israel Supporter.’

