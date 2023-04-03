‘Could Not Breastfeed…’: Rupali Ganguly Gets Emotional Recalling Her Pregnancy Complications!

TV actress Rupali Ganguly has made a special place in the hearts of audience with her TV serial ‘Anupamaa’. The show has made the actress a household name. In a recent interview, Rupali opened up on the complications she faced during her pregnancy and post that. She also talked about trolls who age-shame her for romancing a younger actor on screen.

During her interaction with ETimes, Rupali said that she considered herself an unsuccessful mother because she could not breast feed her son. She called the birth of her son ‘nothing less than a miracle’ for her.

Calling her pregnancy a ‘difficult period of life’ Rupali told that she suffered from thyroid and was facing a lot of problems while nurturing a life inside her. But at that time her only aim was to become a mother. After giving birth to a son, Rupali could not feed milk to her son as she was not lactating. She had societal pressures as people around her started calling her out for not breastfeeding her kid. All the taunts of people made her condition miserable. At that point, she judged herself and felt like taking her life. Rupali said that she still regret she could not become a successful mother.

Besides all this, the actress had gained weight post pregnancy. Someone she knew also called her ‘aunty’ for the extra inches she had put on. Rupali also slammed her haters and stated that after three years of ‘Anupamaa’, she has accepted herself the way she is.

On the personal front, Rupali Ganguly married businessman Ashwin Verma in 2013. The couple welcomed their first born Rudransh Verma after two years of marriage i.e. in 2015.