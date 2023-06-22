‘Couple Se Jyada…’: Rumoured Couple Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan Once Again Spot Together!

After refuting speculations that she was dating Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, actress Palak Tiwari was once again spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan at actor Karan Mehta’s birthday party in Mumbai. On Wednesday night, the two were photographed as they arrived separately for the party.

Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan Once Again Spotted

Palak Tiwari, who made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, wore a black gown to the event. She grinned at the photographers stationed outside the party venue. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, was photographed arriving at the celebration. Ibrahim, dressed in a black shirt, waved to the paparazzi before entering.

Palak Tiwari Rejected Rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Few Time before, Palak Tiwari Rejected rumours and told ETimes that her full attention is on her career ahead of her major debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.She told, “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life.It’s my sole focus, and this is a big year for me. I don’t pay attention to these rumours because it’s part of my profession.I’d rather concentrate on my work. While love can never be calculated, work is in high gear for me right now.”

Palak Tiwari Covered Her face When spotted with Ibrahim

Let us remind you, Palak Tiwari was questioned last year when she was seen covering her face from paparazzi after being photographed in a car with Ibrahim Ali Khan.Later on Palak said in response to the event, “It’s just friendship. There was all this speculation, which is why I paid no attention to it. We were just out and about when we got papped. It comes to an end there. That’s all there is to it. We were part of a larger group. It wasn’t just the two of us. However, it was papped in this manner. The tale was the most popular, but that was all.”

When asked about her relationship with Ibrahim, Palak stated, “We are nice friends.” He’s a really kind guy. That’s the end of it. We talk occasionally, and that’s all.”

Work front of Palak Tiwari

On the work front, Palak Tiwari is working on her next movie, The Virgin Tree, with Sanjay Dutt, while Ibrahim is getting ready to make his big screen debut with a film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.