Couples On Big Boss Who Didn’t Shy Away To Show Their Intimacy On Camera

The biggest reality show will be back soon. And as usual, Salman Khan is the host of the show. Big Boss is one such show that starts the big controversies and people really like it. So here is the list of Bigg Boss celebrity-couple who got intimate in the house and romanced their heart out without caring about the camera around them:

Payal Rohatgi and Rahul Mahajan



Rahul Mahajan has always been one of his own kind. He has impressed fans with his funny side and was a huge flirt during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. Mahajan was known for roaming shirtless and his poolside romance with actress Payal Rohatgi. After romancing Payal for some time in the show, Rahul moved on to flirting with Pooja Bedi on the show itself.

Anupama Verma and Aryan Vaid



Well, this couple is the one which started the trend of Bigg Boss house romance with their steamy PDA. During their time in the house, the couple got quite close to each other and shared a great bond as well. They started with healthy flirting but soon they got romantically indulge with each other. Post Aryan Vaid’s elimination from the show, he expressed how much he misses Verma.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

This couple lasted for some time. People loved their chemistry on the show. They kept each other protected and were in love with each other and head over heels. The actress and Kushal Tandon’s love on-screen was over the moon and it grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Gauahar won the show eventually, but she was protected and safeguarded by beau Kushal Tandon in the house.

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel



During the show, these two contestants got close to each other. However, Ashmit and Veena crossed the next level boundaries with their steamy and intimate PDA on camera. The lovebirds did not leave any corner of the house for their kissing, hugging, and wrapping under blankets. At the end, they ended p with each other.

Armaan Kohli and Tanisha Mukerji



Well, Kajol’s sister, Tanisha was involved with Armaan Kohli was one of the most controversial stories. The couple was famous just because of their affair on the show. of Bigg Boss has been that of Armaan Kohli and Tanisha Mukerji. As Tanisha was the one who was coming around as a homewrecker, many people criticised her. As Armaan was rumoured to be engaged outside the house.

Well, are you all excited for the coming season?