Court gives another notice to Yo Yo Honey Singh in domestic violence case with wife Shalini Talwar

Actor and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s troubles are not seeming to end. Shortly before, his wife Shalini Talwar had filed a petition in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court alleging domestic violence against Honey Singh, after which the court ordered Yo Yo Honey Singh to appear in the court. On September 3, the court allowed Punjabi singer Yo-Yo Honey Singh’s wife to bring her belongings from her in-laws’ house. The court directed the couple not to indulge in any abusive language or dispute during this period. After coming out of the court, Singh said that the counseling conducted by the judge was good and that everything will be fine.



After the new application of wife Shalini Talwar, now a new notice has been sent to Honey Singh by the Delhi court in this case. In fact, on the basis of the new application of Honey Singh’s wife, the court has issued a new notice to Honey Singh, in which he has been instructed that whatever his movable and immovable property and companies and whatever property he has in UAE, There has been a demand to stop any third person from making him an officer. Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh conducted chamber counseling of the couple for over an hour. He then allowed Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar to bring her belongings from her in-laws’ house on 5 September in the presence of two conservation officers. The court observed that there are normally breakdowns in marriages, but both should not display their expressions in a wrong way. The court told Shalini that she should maintain decorum when she goes to collect things from her in-laws’ house. The court made it clear that the couple would not exchange any kind of abusive words during this period.



The court fixed the matter for hearing on September 28 and said that God give us the strength to do justice to both the sides. During the next hearing, the court will hear the issue of interim compensation sought by Shalini and the demand for a house to live in. The court also asked Shalini Talwar to produce her bank account statement and income affidavit in the next ten days. According to Shalini’s reports, Honey Singh’s family was constantly physically hurting her. In her petition, she said, she is being assaulted by Honey Singh for the past many years.

Shalini said that Honey Singh and his family had broken her mentally and emotionally so much that she felt like she was an animal. She told in the petition that she was treated very badly. According to reports, Shalini has demanded a compensation of Rs 10 crore in the case, saying that she has been treated like an animal in this relationship. Shalini also urged the court to order Honey Singh to give him a check of five lakhs every month for the rent of her house in Delhi, so that she does not have to depend upon her mother.