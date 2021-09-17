On Thursday, a special CBI court here rejected a petition calling for further investigation into the suicide of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan. The procedure of this case is already in progress.

The petition was submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Jiah’s mother, Rabya Khan. Sooraj Pancholi is accused of involvement in a suicide case and is currently on bail. The CBI has asked the court for permission to send the “dupatta” to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Chandigarh for further analysis, and Jiah allegedly used it to hang herself. It also wants to send the seized cell phone to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to retrieve the “deleted” chat history between Jiah and Pancholi. They are trying to retrieve deleted messages exchanged between Khan and Pancholi via BlackBerry Messenger by sending her two mobile phones to the forensic department of the FBI. The CBI claimed that the meeting between Khan and Pancholi shortly before their death was related to further investigation. Pancholi’s lawyer Prashant Patil disagreed with the petitions, saying the matter had been decided by the High Court and Supreme Court.

Special Judge AS Sayyad rejected these requests after hearing the debate. On June 3, 2013, Jiah khan, who is famous for starring in the movie Nishabd, was found hanged at home. It is said that Bollywood couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab’s son Sooraj Pancholi had a relationship with her. The CBI alleges that the Mumbai police (the person who originally investigated the case) confiscated Jiah’s three-page note about her “intimate relationship” with Sooraj and Sooraj’s “physical abuse and torture.” Tells the cause of suicide.

Jiah was found hanging by her mother Rabia in her home in Juhu on June 3, 2013. Pancholi was arrested on June 10, 2013, and released on bail in July. According to the CBI’s indictment, he is undergoing an assisted suicide trial. Rabia defied the opinion of the CBI and stated that her daughter did not die by suicide.