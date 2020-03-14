COVID 19 Medtalks Around the Globe in 145 Countries

by · March 14, 2020

Dr KK Aggarwal

President CMAAO, HCFI and Past National President IMA
Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 145 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.

Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop
China80,824+103,17764,17713,4704,02056.2
Italy17,660+2,5471,266+2501,43914,9551,328292.1
Iran11,364+1,289514+853,5297,321135.3
S. Korea8,086+21772+67147,30059157.7
Spain5,232+2,086133+471934,906272111.9
Germany3,675+9308+2463,621943.9
France3,661+78579+18123,57015456.1
USA2,287+59049+8412,197106.9
Switzerland1,139+27111+441,124131.6
Norway996+1961199427183.7
Sweden814+12711812280.6
Netherlands804+19010+527924546.9
Denmark804+13018032138.8
UK798+20811+1187692011.8
Japan734+4321+2118595295.8
Diamond Princess696732536432
Belgium559+16031555248.2
Austria504+14316497156.0
Qatar320+58320111.1
Bahrain210+13441661123.4
Singapore200+13971031134.2
Australia199+4332617017.8
Canada198+5611118615.2
Malaysia197+393216546.1
Greece190+7312187218.2
Finland155+46115428.0
Brazil151+74115020.7
Israel143+344139316.5
Czechia141+25141213.2
Slovenia141+45141467.8
Iceland134+17
Loading...

You may also like...