COVID 19 Medtalks Around the Globe in 145 Countries

Dr KK Aggarwal

President CMAAO, HCFI and Past National President IMA

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 145 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.

1M pop China 80,824 +10 3,177 64,177 13,470 4,020 56.2 Italy 17,660 +2,547 1,266 +250 1,439 14,955 1,328 292.1 Iran 11,364 +1,289 514 +85 3,529 7,321 135.3 S. Korea 8,086 +217 72 +6 714 7,300 59 157.7 Spain 5,232 +2,086 133 +47 193 4,906 272 111.9 Germany 3,675 +930 8 +2 46 3,621 9 43.9 France 3,661 +785 79 +18 12 3,570 154 56.1 USA 2,287 +590 49 +8 41 2,197 10 6.9 Switzerland 1,139 +271 11 +4 4 1,124 131.6 Norway 996 +196 1 1 994 27 183.7 Sweden 814 +127 1 1 812 2 80.6 Netherlands 804 +190 10 +5 2 792 45 46.9 Denmark 804 +130 1 803 2 138.8 UK 798 +208 11 +1 18 769 20 11.8 Japan 734 +43 21 +2 118 595 29 5.8 Diamond Princess 696 7 325 364 32 Belgium 559 +160 3 1 555 2 48.2 Austria 504 +143 1 6 497 1 56.0 Qatar 320 +58 320 111.1 Bahrain 210 +13 44 166 1 123.4 Singapore 200 +13 97 103 11 34.2 Australia 199 +43 3 26 170 1 7.8 Canada 198 +56 1 11 186 1 5.2 Malaysia 197 +39 32 165 4 6.1 Greece 190 +73 1 2 187 2 18.2 Finland 155 +46 1 154 28.0 Brazil 151 +74 1 150 2 0.7 Israel 143 +34 4 139 3 16.5 Czechia 141 +25 141 2 13.2 Slovenia 141 +45 141 4 67.8 Iceland 134 +17