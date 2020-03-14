COVID 19 Medtalks Around the Globe in 145 Countries
Dr KK Aggarwal
President CMAAO, HCFI and Past National President IMA
Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance
The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 145 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|China
|80,824
|+10
|3,177
|64,177
|13,470
|4,020
|56.2
|Italy
|17,660
|+2,547
|1,266
|+250
|1,439
|14,955
|1,328
|292.1
|Iran
|11,364
|+1,289
|514
|+85
|3,529
|7,321
|135.3
|S. Korea
|8,086
|+217
|72
|+6
|714
|7,300
|59
|157.7
|Spain
|5,232
|+2,086
|133
|+47
|193
|4,906
|272
|111.9
|Germany
|3,675
|+930
|8
|+2
|46
|3,621
|9
|43.9
|France
|3,661
|+785
|79
|+18
|12
|3,570
|154
|56.1
|USA
|2,287
|+590
|49
|+8
|41
|2,197
|10
|6.9
|Switzerland
|1,139
|+271
|11
|+4
|4
|1,124
|131.6
|Norway
|996
|+196
|1
|1
|994
|27
|183.7
|Sweden
|814
|+127
|1
|1
|812
|2
|80.6
|Netherlands
|804
|+190
|10
|+5
|2
|792
|45
|46.9
|Denmark
|804
|+130
|1
|803
|2
|138.8
|UK
|798
|+208
|11
|+1
|18
|769
|20
|11.8
|Japan
|734
|+43
|21
|+2
|118
|595
|29
|5.8
|Diamond Princess
|696
|7
|325
|364
|32
|Belgium
|559
|+160
|3
|1
|555
|2
|48.2
|Austria
|504
|+143
|1
|6
|497
|1
|56.0
|Qatar
|320
|+58
|320
|111.1
|Bahrain
|210
|+13
|44
|166
|1
|123.4
|Singapore
|200
|+13
|97
|103
|11
|34.2
|Australia
|199
|+43
|3
|26
|170
|1
|7.8
|Canada
|198
|+56
|1
|11
|186
|1
|5.2
|Malaysia
|197
|+39
|32
|165
|4
|6.1
|Greece
|190
|+73
|1
|2
|187
|2
|18.2
|Finland
|155
|+46
|1
|154
|28.0
|Brazil
|151
|+74
|1
|150
|2
|0.7
|Israel
|143
|+34
|4
|139
|3
|16.5
|Czechia
|141
|+25
|141
|2
|13.2
|Slovenia
|141
|+45
|141
|4
|67.8
|Iceland
|134
|+17
Loading...