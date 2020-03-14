COVID 19 Medtalks of 127 countries

by · March 14, 2020

Dr KK Aggarwal

President CMAAO, HCFI and Past National President IMA

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 127 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.

Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop
China80,797+43,170+162,87414,7534,25756.1
Italy15,113+2,6511,016+1891,25812,8391,153250.0
Iran10,075+1,075429+753,2766,370120.0
S. Korea7,979+22467+75107,40293155.6
Spain3,146+86986+311892,87119067.3
France2,876+59561+13122,80312944.1
Germany2,745+7796+3252,714932.8
USA1,716+41541+3301,645105.2
Switzerland868+2167+34857100.3
Norway800+1711+11798147.6
Diamond Princess696732536432
Japan691+5219+4118554295.5
Sweden687+18711685268.0
Denmark674+16016732116.4
Netherlands614+11152607135.8
UK590+13010+218562208.7
Belgium399+8531395234.4
Austria361+1151+14356140.1
Qatar26226290.9
Bahrain197+2351621115.8
Singapore187+996911232.0
Malaysia158+92613224.9
Australia156+2832612716.1
Canada142+3211113013.8
Hong Kong13037750617.3
Greece117+181+1116211.2
Czechia113+1911310.6
Finland109+44110819.7
Iceland109+24
