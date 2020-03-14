COVID 19 Medtalks of 127 countries

Share

Dr KK Aggarwal

President CMAAO, HCFI and Past National President IMA

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 127 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.

Country,

Other Total

Cases New

Cases Total

Deaths New

Deaths Total

Recovered Active

Cases Serious,

Critical Tot Cases/

1M pop China 80,797 +4 3,170 +1 62,874 14,753 4,257 56.1 Italy 15,113 +2,651 1,016 +189 1,258 12,839 1,153 250.0 Iran 10,075 +1,075 429 +75 3,276 6,370 120.0 S. Korea 7,979 +224 67 +7 510 7,402 93 155.6 Spain 3,146 +869 86 +31 189 2,871 190 67.3 France 2,876 +595 61 +13 12 2,803 129 44.1 Germany 2,745 +779 6 +3 25 2,714 9 32.8 USA 1,716 +415 41 +3 30 1,645 10 5.2 Switzerland 868 +216 7 +3 4 857 100.3 Norway 800 +171 1 +1 1 798 147.6 Diamond Princess 696 7 325 364 32 Japan 691 +52 19 +4 118 554 29 5.5 Sweden 687 +187 1 1 685 2 68.0 Denmark 674 +160 1 673 2 116.4 Netherlands 614 +111 5 2 607 1 35.8 UK 590 +130 10 +2 18 562 20 8.7 Belgium 399 +85 3 1 395 2 34.4 Austria 361 +115 1 +1 4 356 1 40.1 Qatar 262 262 90.9 Bahrain 197 +2 35 162 1 115.8 Singapore 187 +9 96 91 12 32.0 Malaysia 158 +9 26 132 2 4.9 Australia 156 +28 3 26 127 1 6.1 Canada 142 +32 1 11 130 1 3.8 Hong Kong 130 3 77 50 6 17.3 Greece 117 +18 1 +1 116 2 11.2 Czechia 113 +19 113 10.6 Finland 109 +44 1 108 19.7 Iceland 109 +24