COVID 19 Medtalks of 127 countries
Dr KK Aggarwal
President CMAAO, HCFI and Past National President IMA
Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance
The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 127 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|China
|80,797
|+4
|3,170
|+1
|62,874
|14,753
|4,257
|56.1
|Italy
|15,113
|+2,651
|1,016
|+189
|1,258
|12,839
|1,153
|250.0
|Iran
|10,075
|+1,075
|429
|+75
|3,276
|6,370
|120.0
|S. Korea
|7,979
|+224
|67
|+7
|510
|7,402
|93
|155.6
|Spain
|3,146
|+869
|86
|+31
|189
|2,871
|190
|67.3
|France
|2,876
|+595
|61
|+13
|12
|2,803
|129
|44.1
|Germany
|2,745
|+779
|6
|+3
|25
|2,714
|9
|32.8
|USA
|1,716
|+415
|41
|+3
|30
|1,645
|10
|5.2
|Switzerland
|868
|+216
|7
|+3
|4
|857
|100.3
|Norway
|800
|+171
|1
|+1
|1
|798
|147.6
|Diamond Princess
|696
|7
|325
|364
|32
|Japan
|691
|+52
|19
|+4
|118
|554
|29
|5.5
|Sweden
|687
|+187
|1
|1
|685
|2
|68.0
|Denmark
|674
|+160
|1
|673
|2
|116.4
|Netherlands
|614
|+111
|5
|2
|607
|1
|35.8
|UK
|590
|+130
|10
|+2
|18
|562
|20
|8.7
|Belgium
|399
|+85
|3
|1
|395
|2
|34.4
|Austria
|361
|+115
|1
|+1
|4
|356
|1
|40.1
|Qatar
|262
|262
|90.9
|Bahrain
|197
|+2
|35
|162
|1
|115.8
|Singapore
|187
|+9
|96
|91
|12
|32.0
|Malaysia
|158
|+9
|26
|132
|2
|4.9
|Australia
|156
|+28
|3
|26
|127
|1
|6.1
|Canada
|142
|+32
|1
|11
|130
|1
|3.8
|Hong Kong
|130
|3
|77
|50
|6
|17.3
|Greece
|117
|+18
|1
|+1
|116
|2
|11.2
|Czechia
|113
|+19
|113
|10.6
|Finland
|109
|+44
|1
|108
|19.7
|Iceland
|109
|+24
