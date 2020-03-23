Covid-19 Positive Woman Tells The Complete Symptoms From Day 1 To Day 10: Check Them Out!

Share

Coronavirus is certainly a big issue in India right now and all of us are together in this. While the entire country has gotten into lockdown and we are all locked inside our homes, what’s worrying is the fact that you need to know who all have the symptoms and get yourself tested. If you are also worried, here is a USA woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, sharing her complete list of symptoms from day 1 to day 10.

Recently, a woman, Bjonda Haliti, who claims to be affected with the virus has shared her story from having the symptoms to getting recovered from it. Her tweets have helped people to relieve stress during this pandemic outbreak.

I’m 22 years old and I tested positive for COVID-19.



I’ve been debating on posting, but I want to share my experience especially with those around my age to help bring awareness, and to relieve any stress/anxiety some may have due to the pandemic. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

The 22-year-old USA resident started to tweet when the initial symptoms of the disease showed up. She researched her symptoms on the internet and chose to take rest for the entire day. She then visited the doctor when things started to go downhill.

Day 1: It started with a mild DRY cough and a slightly sore throat. I was very tired that night. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Moving them was uncomfortable. Doing some research I discovered this was just a migraine, but it didn’t go away at ALL. I slept all day. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

The doctor told me I probably just had an infection and prescribed me antibiotics and 800mg of ibuprofen. I made sure to stay extremely hydrated and stocked up on vitamins and probiotics. That night, I still ran a fever. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

At this point I wanted to test for corona like I should have been in the first place, but It was very difficult to get tested for it!!! I continued to self-quarantine and hydrate hydrate HYDRATE! — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

I was advised to continue self quarantine, and I would receive my results in 5-6 DAYS!!!!! — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 6 – With the continued use of antibiotics and ibuprofen, my symptoms were: sore throat, cough, shortness of breath. My energy levels began to increase. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 7 – Symptoms: slight sore throat, mild cough, shortness of breath. Energy levels increasing. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 8 – Symptoms: Mild cough, starting to feel like myself again. Energy! — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

Day 9 – Symptoms: My cough was a little heavier, normal energy levels. — Bjonda Haliti (@baeonda) March 18, 2020

This initiative of Bjonda has helped people understand the actual symptoms of coronavirus and what to do during such a situation. It will also increase awareness among people to not panic with cold and cough during this outbreak.