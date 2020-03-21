COVID MEDtalks around the globe 20 March

by · March 21, 2020

Dr KK Aggarwal

President CMAAO, HCFI and Past national President IMA

For circulation in public interest

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 179 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.

Country,
Other		Total
Cases		New
Cases		Total
Deaths		New
Deaths		Total
Recovered		Active
Cases		Serious,
Critical		Tot Cases/
1M pop
China80,967+393,248+371,1506,5692,13656
Italy41,035+5,3223,405+4274,44033,1902,498679
Iran18,407+1,0461,284+1495,97911,144219
Spain18,077+3,308831+1931,10716,139939387
Germany15,320+2,99344+1611515,1612183
USA14,299+5,040218+6812113,9606443
France10,995+1,861372+1081,2959,3281,122168
S. Korea8,652+23994+102,2336,32559169
Switzerland4,222+1,10743+10154,164488
UK3,269+643144+40653,0602048
Netherlands2,460+40976+1822,38245144
Austria2,179+5336+292,16413242
Belgium1,795+30921+71651,609130155
Norway1,790+1997+111,78227330
Sweden1,439+13811+1161,41221142
Denmark1,151+946+211,14430199
Japan943+2933+4191719467
Malaysia900+1102758231528
Canada873+14612+311850123
Portugal786+1444+247782077
Australia756+1607+146703130
Diamond Princess712752717814
Czechia694+1723691665
Israel677+24414663678
Brazil647+1187+32638183
