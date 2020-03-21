COVID MEDtalks around the globe 20 March

Share

Dr KK Aggarwal

President CMAAO, HCFI and Past national President IMA

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 179 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.

Country,

Other Total

Cases New

Cases Total

Deaths New

Deaths Total

Recovered Active

Cases Serious,

Critical Tot Cases/

1M pop China 80,967 +39 3,248 +3 71,150 6,569 2,136 56 Italy 41,035 +5,322 3,405 +427 4,440 33,190 2,498 679 Iran 18,407 +1,046 1,284 +149 5,979 11,144 219 Spain 18,077 +3,308 831 +193 1,107 16,139 939 387 Germany 15,320 +2,993 44 +16 115 15,161 2 183 USA 14,299 +5,040 218 +68 121 13,960 64 43 France 10,995 +1,861 372 +108 1,295 9,328 1,122 168 S. Korea 8,652 +239 94 +10 2,233 6,325 59 169 Switzerland 4,222 +1,107 43 +10 15 4,164 488 UK 3,269 +643 144 +40 65 3,060 20 48 Netherlands 2,460 +409 76 +18 2 2,382 45 144 Austria 2,179 +533 6 +2 9 2,164 13 242 Belgium 1,795 +309 21 +7 165 1,609 130 155 Norway 1,790 +199 7 +1 1 1,782 27 330 Sweden 1,439 +138 11 +1 16 1,412 21 142 Denmark 1,151 +94 6 +2 1 1,144 30 199 Japan 943 +29 33 +4 191 719 46 7 Malaysia 900 +110 2 75 823 15 28 Canada 873 +146 12 +3 11 850 1 23 Portugal 786 +144 4 +2 4 778 20 77 Australia 756 +160 7 +1 46 703 1 30 Diamond Princess 712 7 527 178 14 Czechia 694 +172 3 691 6 65 Israel 677 +244 14 663 6 78 Brazil 647 +118 7 +3 2 638 18 3 <span style=”font-size:11.5pt;font-family:”Times New Roman”