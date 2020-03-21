COVID MEDtalks around the globe 20 March
Dr KK Aggarwal
President CMAAO, HCFI and Past national President IMA
For circulation in public interest
Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance
The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 179 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|China
|80,967
|+39
|3,248
|+3
|71,150
|6,569
|2,136
|56
|Italy
|41,035
|+5,322
|3,405
|+427
|4,440
|33,190
|2,498
|679
|Iran
|18,407
|+1,046
|1,284
|+149
|5,979
|11,144
|219
|Spain
|18,077
|+3,308
|831
|+193
|1,107
|16,139
|939
|387
|Germany
|15,320
|+2,993
|44
|+16
|115
|15,161
|2
|183
|USA
|14,299
|+5,040
|218
|+68
|121
|13,960
|64
|43
|France
|10,995
|+1,861
|372
|+108
|1,295
|9,328
|1,122
|168
|S. Korea
|8,652
|+239
|94
|+10
|2,233
|6,325
|59
|169
|Switzerland
|4,222
|+1,107
|43
|+10
|15
|4,164
|488
|UK
|3,269
|+643
|144
|+40
|65
|3,060
|20
|48
|Netherlands
|2,460
|+409
|76
|+18
|2
|2,382
|45
|144
|Austria
|2,179
|+533
|6
|+2
|9
|2,164
|13
|242
|Belgium
|1,795
|+309
|21
|+7
|165
|1,609
|130
|155
|Norway
|1,790
|+199
|7
|+1
|1
|1,782
|27
|330
|Sweden
|1,439
|+138
|11
|+1
|16
|1,412
|21
|142
|Denmark
|1,151
|+94
|6
|+2
|1
|1,144
|30
|199
|Japan
|943
|+29
|33
|+4
|191
|719
|46
|7
|Malaysia
|900
|+110
|2
|75
|823
|15
|28
|Canada
|873
|+146
|12
|+3
|11
|850
|1
|23
|Portugal
|786
|+144
|4
|+2
|4
|778
|20
|77
|Australia
|756
|+160
|7
|+1
|46
|703
|1
|30
|Diamond Princess
|712
|7
|527
|178
|14
|Czechia
|694
|+172
|3
|691
|6
|65
|Israel
|677
|+244
|14
|663
|6
|78
|Brazil
|647
|+118
|7
|+3
|2
|638
|18
|3
|<span style=”font-size:11.5pt;font-family:”Times New Roman”
Loading...