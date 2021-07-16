Andrea Arnold, Britain-born actress and the director is with a bang at Cannes this year premiering her new film, “ Cow”. Breaking usual norms of film narratives, a cow is under the spotlight in her 93-minute observational documentary, is in the Premiere line-up of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Titled “Cow”, the film, views the world through the eyes of its bovine protagonist. Oscar-winning English filmmaker Andrea Arnold says the film was in the making for seven years. The editing, according to the filmmaker, was a three-year start-and-stop process because she kept working on other projects.

The British auteur is a three-time winner of the Cannes Jury Prize. The films that earned her the prizes are Red Road (2006), Fish Tank (2009), and American Honey (2016). Andrea had also won an Oscar for the 2005 short film “WASP”. “Cow” is Arnold’s first-ever non-fiction film. It focuses on a single cow on a farm and follows its life cycle, watching it in a detached yet empathetic manner as it does its primary job, producing milk and calves, when she is not out to pasture. About the essence of the documentary, Andrea says: “This is the story of a reality, that of a dairy cow, and a tribute to the immense service she renders us. When I look at Luma, our cow, I see the whole world through her.” Addressing the media after the premiere of her film, the director who has helmed several episodes of the Amazon Prime series “Transparent” and the HBO show Big Little Lies, said: “We usually see cows as a herd. I wanted to see a cow as an individual.”

While talking about pitching for the film, she said, “It was a hard film to explain. It took me back to my relationship with nature as a child. That is where it started. I grew up on an estate surrounded by wilderness and I used to roam around a lot.” She added, “it is an attempt to dispel the romanticized notion of nature that the world has. I often wondered what is the reality, is a reaction to the disconnection from reality that we are all facing now. We are sort of frightened of reality. I wanted to get in there and see what it is actually like, the idea is to get people to engage with a non-human consciousness.”

Explaining why she chose to hold the film back for a Cannes premiere, Andrea Arnold said: “I love it here. It is a fantastic place to have your film screened for the first time. And it is great moving from lockdowns to this. I am so happy to be inside a cinema hall again.” Cannes, which could not be held last year due to the Covid pandemic, is back in their physical form with adequate safety measures, a norm we in India also have to look after during coming film festivals and events.