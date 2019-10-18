Craze for Fashion Industry in India It’s setting new trends.

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

In spite of its overwhelming presence in newspapers, magazines and on television, the fashion industry in India is young. The first professional fashion show was held in this country just over 20 years ago.

The word ‘fashion’ brings on images of glamour. The onset of the worldwide fashion market in India has given a thrust to the fashion industry. This has attracted so many young people in this industry.

The word fashion itself brings to mind a flash of color with a dash of glamour. It is visible creativity of people, which can enhance the beauty and personality of anyone. Fashion is just like seasons – it keeps changing and adding colour, print, texture, and material as the season goes on. Fashion includes footwear, make-up, accessories, hairstyle, clothing, lifestyle and products. Fashion can be feminine and masculine, but nowadays we follow the trend of “Androgyny”. There is a beautiful quote by Bache Zoe “Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.”

Today, there are a couple of hundred Indian fashion designers peddling designs and wares. Some are well known and are expanding, slowly but surely, into the international market. India’s romance with fashion design has just begun and is bound to grow by leaps and bounds. Glamour has caught on. Young women want to emulate models and the designer wear of Hindi film stars.

A fusion of Indian and western looks are all the rage. Then there is everything from pure ethnic wear, highly suitable for Indian bridal collections to purely Western style designer wear for the red carpet. India loves fashion!

India hosts its own fashion weeks in Delhi and Mumbai which seem to be getting bigger and better every year. The names are getting known as well – RohitBal, TarunTahiliani, Ritu Kumar, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Beri, Manish Arora, Satya Paul, Rocky S, the list just keeps growing.

Market size

The Indian fashion industry is expected to reach US$ 400 million in a couple of years with the vigorous growth of over 10 per cent year-on-year. While this is tiny compared to the global industry, it is not too bad for an industry in this stage of infancy.

The reason India’s fashion industry will have a bright future is that it has a large young population. This, combined with increasing disposable incomes, has led to an increase in consumerism. So, those who can afford it are looking for high quality and originality. They love brand names. Hence, we can say that the future of the fashion industry in India looks promising.

Potential

This industry offers an abundance of opportunities for artistic, hard-working and enthusiastic people. The scenario for fashion design graduates looks good, thanks to the enormous and still increasing demand for stylish clothes and the number of exports.

After the successful accomplishment of the graduate course, one can be self-employed. On the other hand, several garment store chains, export houses, leather companies, textile mills, boutiques, fashion show organisers and jewellery houses recruit professionals fascinated with a career in fashion designing. Hereby, the fashion industry relies a lot on India’s authentic, beautiful history and rich, diverse culture, to make its unique clothing. Growing recognition of this industry, which hinges on its cultural style, has many of us wondering just when and if the Indian fashion industry will get the green light to go international.

Denim – find your fit and save it for life: High-rise, low-rise, boot cut, boyfriend, baggy, etc. Knowing what suits your body type and size is life-saving. These are everyday essentials, and you can’t go wrong with them.

Understand the colour wheel: It might seem a little unnecessary, but you will be more than glad you looked this up because it’s a game-changer and gives you a new perspective when matching up colours. Remember, there cannot be more than three colours in your outfit at one time.

Organise your closet every three months: A capsule wardrobe is a concept many women are turning towards and enjoying the benefits of. If you think that it will not work for you, at least organise your closet once in a while. You will slowly start to realise how many things you do not use are there in your wardrobe and will discard them anyway.

Accessorise your outfits away: Accessories are an integral part of dressing up. Keep aside some money just for accessories. Just one chunky piece of jewellery can marry an entire outfit. Wear them as per the occasion – office, party, concert, etc.

Don’t mix too many colours or prints or both: Colourfulflorals with plain skirts or bottoms, or printed dresses with plain accessories and shoes are good – there’s a way to mix them up. You simply cannot afford to mess up.

Play with prints and patterns: Playing with patterns and prints is an art in itself. Some have a natural knack for working with prints, some of us need to learn them. There’s nothing Google cannot help you with, so prepare yourself and act like a pro.

Lastly, be confident: Nothing, nothing works as confidence does. And, unfortunately, there’s no workaround to this one. Be you, be beautiful.

Being trendy and fashionable is just your own wish, no one can force you to do it and it is your own decision about how much and what type of fashion you are preferring according to place and requirement. Though this time of the 21st century in India mostly people are affected by the glamorous world and style of fashion, still they have not forgotten our traditions and culture which is the priority and symbol of our country. Following and applying fashion in life is not bad until it affects or impacts badly on others.

By Tulika Sinha