Crime Patrol has become one of the most viewed TV shows. It depicts real-life spine-chilling stories of crime that have been committed in the past. Through this, it seeks to aware the public and ensure they are alert at all times. But in a shocking turn of events, one of the popular faces of Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta committed suicide. She was just 25 and was in her hometown since the lockdown.

According to a report published in Spotboye.com, Preksha Mehta committed suicide on Monday night at her hometown house in Indore. The report states that the actress hangs herself from a ceiling fan at night. Everyone came to know when her father entered her room the next morning at 6:30 am and found her hanging.

Her father immidailtely rushed to the hospital but actress has already died. Preksha moved to her hometown in Indore before the lockdown happened and since then she was under stress due to work related problems. She had also mentioned about the work-related issues die to lock down on her Facebook page a few days back.

Rajeev Bhadoriya, the local police station in-charge said that she has left a suicide note but hasn’t given the reason. He added, “Preksha was a TV actor and was in the city since the lockdown. We are investigating the case further to know the reason for her suicide”

Preksha who moved to Mumbai two years back for work. According to the report she was under depression since the lockdown started, she was worried that she might not get any work after the lockdown. Before ending her life, the actress put a story on her Instagram handle which reads, “Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jana”.

Preksha has worked in many shows like Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq and Durga. She was also seen in Akshay Kumar film Pad Man.

