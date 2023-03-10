Crowd Chants ‘F***ck’ Hailey Bieber When Justin Bieber Sings In A Concert; Checkout Story!

Justin Bieber is a renowned musician and heartthrob of young fans all around the world. He is known for his ability to mix musical genres and for having a global impact on contemporary popular music. His massive fan base and brilliant taste in music are what make him a genius and the most likeable artist.

Justin Bieber Fans Chants F***ck Hailey

Just days after cancelling the postponed Justice World Tour, Justin Bieber pleasantly surprised his fans by performing alongside American rapper Don Toliver at the Rolling Loud music event in California. Fans were pleased to see Justin at the event. However on Saturday during the performance, many spectators started calling Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber with derogatory names.

A Viral Tiktok video of Crowd Hating Hailey Goes Viral

Fans can be heard yelling “f*** Hailey” after Justin adds, “Give it up for Don Toliver,” in a video posted by a fan on Twitter and TikTok. Pop Base a twitter user reported that someone had captured the moment that Justin and Don finished their performance, turned around, and left the stage. At this point, Hailey started to receive taunts from the public.

According to the video, Justin didn’t seem to hear the yelling spectators.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Controversy

The war between Selena and Hailey is no new as its being going on for the last few months.

The crowd taunting is the most recent wave of hate Hailey has been subjected to after criticizing Selena Gomez online.

The singer took a break from social media, claiming that she is “too old for this,” as the rumoured feud between Hailey and Gomez broke out in the last few weeks with the girls making fun of one another.

The singer was being accused of bullying by Hailey and her friends, including Kendall Jenner, and Gomez’s supporters were outraged.