Crowd Goes WILD For Kartik Aaryan In US; Actor Gets ‘Pardes Me Desh Wali Feeling’

Several fans cheered for Kartik Aaryan recently at a Holi fest in Dallas, USA. The actor revealed that the feeling was surreal and inexplicable. Read on to know more!

The actor marked his presence at a Holi fest in Dallas, USA. Netizens believe that it was the biggest turnout for Kartik Aaryan at an outdoor event in US. The star shared an official clip on his social media account wherein he is seen standing on the roof of a car. He is surrounded by a huge crowd of fans. The actor grooved to the hook step of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song. Kartik Aaryan waved at his fans and greeted them by folding his hands.

Kartik Aaryan at the Holi fest

The actor captioned his video as, ‘Pardes mein apne Desh wali feeling (the feeling of home abroad). My first time in US. Just Unreal. Unbelievable. Thank you Dallas for so much love. This Holi will always remain close to my heart!!”

One of the fanpage commented below the clip, “Shehzada of Millions Hearts celebrating Pre Holi festival with 8000 fans of Dallas.” One enthusiast commented, “Proud of you Mann, guys keep showering love to him, lots of love and respect from my side.”

In another clip Kartik Aaryan is greeting fans with his folded hands. The viral clip was captioned as, “@kartikaaryan created madness at a holi fest in Dallas, USA. The renowned actor kickstarted the festive mood with his electrifying energy. ”

Kartik Aaryan’s professional front

Kartik Aaryan’s current release Shehzada which stares Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala etc was a failure at box office as per reports. The actor is currently occupied for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and has officially announced his comeback with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’