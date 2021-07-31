CUNT RULES THE WORLD : A Revelation on the Porn word Misused

The word is occasionally used in the titles of works of art, such as Peter Renosa’s portrait of the pop singer Madonna, “I am the Cunt of Western Civilization”, a 1990 quote from the singer. One of the first works of Gilbert & George was a self-portrait in 1969 entitled “Gilbert the Shit and George the Cunt”. The London performance art group the Neo Naturists had a song and an act called “Cunt Power”, a name which potter Grayson Perry borrowed for one of his early works: “An unglazed piece of modest dimensions, made from terracotta like clay, labia carefully formed with once wet material, about it’s midriff”. Australian artist Greg Taylor’s display of scores of white porcelain vulvas, “CUNTS and other conversations” in 2009 was deemed controversial for both its title and content, with Australia Post warning the artist that the publicity postcards were illegal.

Theatre censorship was effectively abolished in the UK in 1968; prior to that all theatrical productions had to be vetted by the Lord Chamberlain’s Office. English stand-up comedian Roy “Chubby” Brown claims that he was the first person to say the word on stage in the United Kingdom. Some American feminists of the 1970s sought to eliminate disparaging terms for women, including “bitch” and “cunt”. In the context of pornography, Catharine MacKinnon argued that use of the word acts to reinforce a dehumanization of women by reducing them to mere body parts; and in 1979 Andrea Dworkin described the word as reducing women to “the one essential – ‘cunt: our essence … our offence'”.

Despite criticisms, there is a movement among feminists that seeks to reclaim cunt not only as acceptable, but as an honorific, in much the same way that queer has been appropriated by LGBT people and nigger has been by some African-Americans. Proponents include artist Tee Corinne in The Cunt Coloring Book (1975); Eve Ensler in “Reclaiming Cunt” from The Vagina Monologues (1996); and Inga Muscio in her book, Cunt: A Declaration of Independence (1998)

Germaine Greer, the feminist writer and professor of English who once published a magazine article entitled “Lady, Love Your Cunt” discussed the origins, usage and power of the word in the BBC series Balderdash and Piffle, explaining how her views had developed over time. In the 1970s she had “championed” use of the word for the female genitalia, thinking it “shouldn’t be abusive”; she rejected the “proper” word vagina, a Latin name meaning “sword-sheath” originally applied by male anatomists to all muscle coverings (see synovial sheath) – not just because it refers only to the internal canal but also because of the implication that the female body is “simply a receptacle for a weapon”. But in 2006, referring to its use as a term of abuse, she said that, though used in some quarters as a term of affection, it had become “the most offensive insult one man could throw at another” and suggested that the word was “sacred”, and “a word of immense power, to be used sparingly” Finally,”Cunt” rules the world!