Cuteness overloaded: Karisma Kapoor shares a family picture and everyone looks adorable.

Armaan Jain is the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The three of the siblings shares amazing bond and give us all Siblings goals. We can see the bond in the pictures that Karisma shared on her Instagram Handle of Armaan’s Marriage.

The Sisters Karisma and Kareena were seen enjoying Armaan’s wedding with Dancing in the car and with all the Baratis and dancing with Armaan in the car and the trio were looking amazing and for sure were giving sibling goals. The sibling trio shares a beautiful bond with each other and judging by the pictures trending on the internet, it looks like the Kapoor sisters were anxiously waiting for their bhai‘s baraat.

A candid picture from #ArmaanKiShaadi was shared by Karisma, wherein she was seen dancing with her sister, Kareena and the groom, Armaan in a vintage car. She had captioned it as “Baraat Mode”. She had also shared a Boomerang, and had written, “Armaan ki Baraat”

While everyone is gazing Armaan ki shaadi, we can’t stop gasping at Taimur, who looks extremely cute and adorable in his outfit for his dear mamu’s wedding. The little tim tim was looking handsome little for his mamu’s wedding. On February 4, 2020, Karisma posted a family picture from the wedding festivities. In the picture, we can see her posing with her father, Randhir Kapoor, sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, who was sitting on his father, Saif Ali Khan’s lap and looked adorable. Alongside it, she wrote, “Armaan ki Baraat”

Armaan Jain got married to Anissa Malhotra and we wish them a Happy Married life!!