Cyclone Nisarga, which increased into a “serious cyclonic tempest” at the beginning of today, is going towards the Maharashtra and Gujarat drifts and is relied upon to make landfall close coronavirus-hit Mumbai this evening. Nobody is permitted to turn out in the open spots like seashores, stops, and promenades along the Mumbai coastline, the police said in a late-night.Cyclone Nisarga: Actress Hina Khan Urges Fans To ‘Stay Safe And Indoors’.

The city is on high alert today with the cyclonic tempest. A condition of frenzy has been made in the individuals with winds blowing, yet government authorities are taking all the essential safety measures to guard individuals. Actress Hina Khan urges fans to remain safe and inside.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hina Khan shared an image from the window of her home. Sharing the image giving fans a brief look at the Mumbai high rises during the storm, Hina expressed, “Violent wind Nisarga Stay safe and inside. Tough times. Keep your power banks and electronics charged, secure your gallery sliders, and store however much-drinking water as could be expected.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA2Y0jCp1Ur/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Hina Khan additionally asked everybody to make sure about the gallery sliders and store however much-drinking water as could reasonably be expected so nobody faces an issue after the Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in the city. Closing her message for every one of her fans and following out there, Hina Khan expressed, “The unstoppable force of life plz excuse us Mercy.” Amidst the high caution in the city, the actress urged for kindness and mercy to Mother Nature.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAu7czsJ_62/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the meantime, as Hina Khan shares a message for fans out there, the actress ensures she keeps everybody updated with her social media handle.

Cyclone Nisarga: Actress Hina Khan Urges Fans To ‘Stay Safe And Indoors’.