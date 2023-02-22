‘Dabav Mein Aakar…’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s House Help Apologises For Fake Allegations Against Him

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making headlines for all the wrong reasons these days. His ongoing tussle with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui is creating a bad image of the actor. A few days back, Nawazuddin’s maid Sapna Robin Masih who used to work for his family in Dubai put serious allegations on him mounting up his troubles.

As per the video recorded by Sapna and posted by Aaliya’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, Nawazuddin was accused of abandoning Sapna in Dubai with no food and salary. In the clip, Sapna was seen crying badly for help. However, the domestic help has now apologised to the actor days after putting serious accusations on him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help apologises to him

In a recently released video shared by a media publication, Sapna confessed that she was pressurised to give false statements against Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She sent out an apology to the actor and requested him to come back home. In the clip, Sapna stated, “Jo bhi kiya miane, woh kisike dabav ke according kiya. Main aapka bura nahin chahti. Kyunki aap bahut acche insaan ho. Iski wajah se main aapse bahut-bahut maafi chahti hoon.”

Furthermore, Sapna shared her point of view on the ugly separation of Nawazuddin and Aaliya. Sapna quoted, “Jo video aapne social media mein dekha uske liye sorry bolti hoon. Jo media mein dikhaya, jo madam ne kiya case main, jo bhi kiya woh ek jhoota case tha aur main nahin chahti aap pe koi bhi action aaye. Aap buss ghar wapas aa jaiye.”

Lawyer Rizwan’s tweet

As soon as this video reached online, Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan tweeted to inform that Nawazuddin and his team had paid off Sapna’s dues after her initial video went viral on social media. He also claimed that Sapna recorded her latest video after returning to India.

For the unknown, Aaliya Siddiqui aka Zainab is the second wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The two married in 2011 and have two kids together. In 2020, Aaliya headed fro divorce from the actor. She alleged him of infidelity and domestic violence.