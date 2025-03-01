Dabba Cartel Star Anjali Anand On Gender Bias On Body-Shaming: ‘Nobody Called Govinda, Rishi Kapoor Plus-Sized’

Actor Anjali Anand, who stars in Netflix’s Dabba Cartel, has spoken out about the challenges female actors face in the industry, particularly regarding body image. In a conversation with Fever FM, Anjali revealed that she has had to reject several roles because they were stereotypical, casting her only as a “plus-sized female actor.”

Questioning the Double Standards

Anjali highlighted the stark difference in how male and female actors are perceived. She cited examples of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Govinda, noting that despite their physique, they were never labelled as “plus-sized actors.” However, she pointed out that when Vidya Balan played Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture, discussions about her body became a focal point.

“I can say from my experience that nobody was ready to see me as a lead or playing the heroine,” she said. “I’m doing that on the web and in other spaces, but not yet in films where larger audiences watch. Nobody ever called Govinda or Rishi Kapoor a plus-sized actor—they were just actors. But for a woman, I am always labelled as ‘Anjali Anand, a plus-sized actor.’”

‘Why Are Only Women Labeled?’

Anjali further emphasised how male and female actors are treated differently. “I love Chandni, where Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna, who all looked different, starred together. Nobody questioned them—because they were men. But when a woman plays a character like Silk Smitha, suddenly there’s an uproar about her body,” she remarked.

She questioned why men are never labelled based on their size. “Have you ever seen anyone call a man a plus-sized actor? No. So why am I being called one?” she asked.

Anjali’s Career and Dabba Cartel

Anjali Anand gained recognition through television shows like Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. She made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and has also appeared in Bell Bottom, Bun Tikki, and Raat Jawaan Hai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Anjali Anand✨ (@anjalidineshanand)

Her latest project, Dabba Cartel, follows five women whose small-scale dabba service turns into a high-stakes drug operation. The series, which premiered on Netflix on February 28, features Shabana Azmi, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Sai Tamhankar, and Lillete Dubey.